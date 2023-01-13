New survey reveals land under Antarctica

A team led by scientists at the University of California, Irvine, developed high-precision maps of the land under Antarctica's immense volume of ice and snow.

Among the most striking results of the BedMachine project are the discovery of stabilizing ridges that protect the ice flowing across the Transantarctic Mountains; a bed geometry that increases the risk of rapid ice retreat in the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers sector of West Antarctica; a bed under the Recovery and Support Force glaciers that is hundreds of meters deeper than previously thought, making those ice sheets more susceptible to retreat; and the world's deepest land canyon below Denman Glacier in East Antarctica.

Maybe this is a terminally nerdy thought, but I see nothing here addressing hydrostatic rebound—a key factor in planning out distant-future postapocalyptic scenarios.