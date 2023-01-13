New Yorker documents every pizza slice he's eaten for past nine years, shares hard data

John Waters has famously said "Life is nothing if you're not obsessed." And here's a man who is obsessed… with pizza. Since 2014, New Yorker Liam Quigley has been documenting and then consuming pizza slices and keeping track of their prices and quality. He's currently got data on 464 slices.

The most expensive was a $6.53 pepperoni slice at Artichoke Basille's Pizza's Times Square location, and it was fine. I did not rate the slices to avoid controversy and bribes. The biggest thing I have noticed is the decline in the amount of sauce put on slices. I'm sure this is a cost-saving measure, but the overall quality of your average slice in the city has definitely suffered. However, in no particular order, these are some of the better slices in the city.

Budding pizza-data connoisseurs should follow his Instagram NYC Slices, or subscribe to his newsletter. (via Kottke)