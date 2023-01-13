Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, has died at age 60

World-champ motorcycle stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of the legendary Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60. Also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," the daredevil began jumping a bike at age four, and had made 350 jumps and set 20 world records during his stunt career.

Knievel had spent the last three days in hospice after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ, and died this morning with his three daughters by his side.

From TMZ:

Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his dad's footsteps from a young age — jumping his bike at only 4 years old, and first performing at Evel's show at Madison Square Garden when he was 8. He went on to perform over 350 jumps in his career, setting world records for 20 of them. One of the most memorable was successfully jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989 — a feat his father tried and failed at in the past. Other death-defying stunts by Robbie included the 30 limousines jump, the Grand Canyon jump and the U.S.S. Intrepid jump, to name a few. His final stunt was in 2011, when he jumped 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA.

RIP.



Front page thumbnail image of Robbie Knievel's father, Evel Knievel: mcrvlife / shutterstock.com