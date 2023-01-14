1 election, 23 votes: wife of GOP county board supervisor charged with voter fraud

Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, is the wife of Jeremy Taylor, the former county supervisor and current board member in Woodbury County, Iowa. Taylor was arrested Thursday and charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 3 counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting, reports the Sioux City Journal.

A federal indictment unsealed Thursday spelled out a scheme in which Kim Taylor allegedly approached members of Sioux City's Vietnamese community and filled out voter registration forms in their names and also voted absentee ballots, signing affidavits with their names. Her actions took place leading up to the June primary election, in which Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th District Congressional seat and leading up to the November general election in which Taylor defeated incumbent Democrat Marty Pottebaum by nearly 2,000 votes for the District 3 seat on the county board.

Voter fraud is a GOP problem, isn't it? Justified in the open by conspiracy theories of Dems doing is without detection or punishment.