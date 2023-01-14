Artist Nele Azevedo creates fascinating ice figurines. The images show what the figures look like as they slowly melt throughout the day. The ethereal, ghostly ice beings change shape and size as they slowly disappear into thin air. I love the concept of making impermanent sculptures that will eventually dissipate back into the earth and atmosphere.

From Bizarre Doctor: "Melting Men – 4 snaps check them all out. Artist Nele Azevedo created 1000 miniature ice figurines that melted throughout the day."