James Gunn isn't going to reveal the new Superman actor yet

As news continues circulating about the "new and improved" DC cinematic universe headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, one story keeps dominating the conversation: who will play Superman? A couple of months after announcing his return to the role, Henry Cavill subsequently told the world that he was actually going to hang up his red cape. Looking to give the franchise a facelift, James Gunn has decided to opt for a younger version of Superman in a reboot film that he is both writing and directing.

As you can imagine, fans have started tossing out a plethora of actors that could step into the Man of Steel's signature red boots. With Gunn announcing that Superman will essentially anchor the new DCU, the role has the potential to be a star-making vehicle. However, it seems like Gunn isn't ready to cast the Man of Tomorrow until he finishes the film's script.