Fulfill your daily pareidolia needs with this photo of a concerned looking bunch of plastic containers. I can't help but hear them all making an imagined "ooooh" sound when I look at them. The only thing that would make this photo cooler would be if liquid was pouring out of their plastic mouths in unison.
Plastic container pareidoila
- COMMENTS
- art
- cool
- pareidolia
These 5 people dedicate their lives to the adoration of a single color
These 5 people dedicate their lives to the adoration of a single color. See what it's like to live in a private world fully immersed by green, yellow, blue, pink, or purple. These people match their house interiors, wardrobes, hair, and even utensils to their favorite color. Each personality matches up perfectly to their color… READ THE REST
Artist Nele Azevedo creates fascinating ice figurines
Artist Nele Azevedo creates fascinating ice figurines. The images show what the figures look like as they slowly melt throughout the day. The ethereal, ghostly ice beings change shape and size as they slowly disappear into thin air. I love the concept of making impermanent sculptures that will eventually dissipate back into the earth and… READ THE REST
Mesmerizing clay-slicing timelapse
Ellard DeVane is an artist and musician who creates mesmerizing timelapses of clay being sliced. The clay reveals various facial expressions and psychedelic patterns each time it's cut, resulting in a brain-melting animation. I'd love to see a process video on how the block of clay is designed before it's sliced up. I also adore… READ THE REST
Get the ultimate viewing experience with this unique, budget-friendly home projector
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever watched, well, anything on a projector before, you know it makes for a unique viewing experience. It's just not the kind of thing a TV can capture — and… READ THE REST
Brush up on your oral health with this powerful AquaSonic toothbrush that's $10 cheaper than Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As you enter the new year, why not treat your teeth to a little extra TLC they deserve? You've only got one set of adult teeth, and they deserve an innovative toothbrush to… READ THE REST
Upgrade your bathroom and treat yourself to these luxe bath towels
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So…exactly how long has that ratty towel been hanging on your towel rod? We don't mean when was the last time it was washed. But think back. How old is that bath towel,… READ THE REST