Surfing the "atmospheric river's" ocean waves

With coastal swells that locals have indicated have not happened since the 1990s, California's shorelines have experienced unprecedented participation by "the atmospheric river" in the reclaiming of the continent and the architecture and ecology of the seashore.

This Instagram post by Skylar Wilson compiles "a little highlight reel from the past few days…Definitely a solid mix of incredible surf and property damage all along the California coastline."

As reported in the Los Angeles Times, "It's definitely a very dangerous time to be in the water," said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Boldt described rip currents and coastal flooding by Zuma Beach in Malibu, where waves are crashing at up to 10 feet. At Hermosa Beach, waves were coming in at nine feet."