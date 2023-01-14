These 5 people dedicate their lives to the adoration of a single color. See what it's like to live in a private world fully immersed by green, yellow, blue, pink, or purple. These people match their house interiors, wardrobes, hair, and even utensils to their favorite color. Each personality matches up perfectly to their color of choice. Green lady is someone I'd love to be friends with. She has a badass sense of style and the sweetest personality.

From Celestial Youth: "Some lovely ladies who live their lives monochromatically 🌈🌈"