Surfs up! This baby capybara travels around via its mama's back. Although tiny, the little dude is a pro at staying sturdy while mama takes them for a spin through the water. If you're in need of more capybara content after witnessing this cuteness, check out the rest of the page: https://www.instagram.com/capy.after_party/.
This tiny little capybara travels around via surfboard, except the surfboard is a big capybara
- COMMENTS
- capybara
- cute
- surf
Pair of lizards stand on their hind legs and share a long hug by the sea
Life doesn't get much cuter than this pair of giant lizards standing on their hind legs and sharing a long hug. Rumor has it, they're still standing there and hugging today. Anyone know what type of lizards these are? READ THE REST
Alaska's adorable puppy bus heads to doggy daycare
Did you ride the school bus as a kid? Envision that- but instead of schoolchildren dreading another day of the agony of learning, it's full of panting, bright-eyed dogs on their way to another day at doggy daycare. Mo Mountain Mutts of Skagway, Alaska has made this daydream a reality with a so-called 'puppy bus'… READ THE REST
Rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater
Here's a video of one very rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater. Octopuses are able to throw by gathering objects such as shells and rocks with their tentacles and propelling it forward with jets of water. When they do this, a cloud of debris will burst outward, adding to the drama. I like to imagine this is… READ THE REST
Brush up on your oral health with this powerful AquaSonic toothbrush that's $10 cheaper than Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As you enter the new year, why not treat your teeth to a little extra TLC they deserve? You've only got one set of adult teeth, and they deserve an innovative toothbrush to… READ THE REST
Upgrade your bathroom and treat yourself to these luxe bath towels
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So…exactly how long has that ratty towel been hanging on your towel rod? We don't mean when was the last time it was washed. But think back. How old is that bath towel,… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST