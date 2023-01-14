Watch John Waters give tours of his Baltimore homes (1986 and 2014)

Just four years after Polyester, John Waters gave an on-camera tour of his humble Baltimore apartment which he refers to as Dreamland Studio. His collection includes oddities you'd expect from him including fake food, paintings of murderesses, an electric chair prop, and a whole lot of books. In true eccentric fashion, he stops about halfway through the tour to partake in of his favorite things: a cigarette.

For fun, I looked on YouTube to see there was a more recent tour of his home, and there was! In 2014, an Australian film crew followed him around his Baltimore house. Amongst other things, he still collects books and fake food, including the "good kind you get in Tokyo." (Thanks, Christopher!)