Wind turbine makes a smoke spiral while burning

Whenever I drive past wind turbines, I'm struck with an intrusive thought of one spinning out of control, breaking apart, and flying into the air. Here are some photos of real wind turbine accidents, that are jarring sights to see, but also contain a strange sense of beauty. A wind turbine can catch on fire from a lightning strike, as well as a component failure. As the wind turbine on slide #2 burns in a fire, it keeps on twirling round' and round', creating a spiraling smoke pattern. It's quite mesmerizing.

From Weird Trip Club: