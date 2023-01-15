Liz Sexton's epic paper mache Anglerfish head

Popkin

Liz Sexton is a paper mache artist who makes some seriously well-crafter paper cache costumes, like this epic Anglerfish head. My favorite part of it are the jagged rows of razor sharp looking teeth. I wouldn't want to piss this fish off! I also love her rat and bat costumes. Anyone who got the chance to see these costumes on the subway lucked out that day!