People talk about their street style in Harajuku, Tokyo

Popkin

Harajuku, Tokyo is a hotspot for visiting cool clothing stores and making bold fashion statements. Hear from some of the most fashionable people walking around Tokyo. What inspired their outfits, where are their clothes from, and how does one find their own unique sense of style? (I'm taking many notes as I sit here looking disheveled in my stained sweatshirt and pajama pants). 