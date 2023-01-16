Brooklyn artist Andy Sahlstrom turns Little Tikes tot-toys into dark adult collectibles

These aren't the Little Tikes from your childhood. These are Dark Little Tykes, scaled-down 3d-modeled and printed sculptures that put a humorously grim twist on the Little Tikes from your childhood. They're the brilliant creation of Brooklyn artist Andy Sahlstrom and are intended to be collectible art pieces for adults. For example, the Cozy Coupe has been elongated to be a Cozy Hearse ($450) and the Turtle Sandbox is now a Turtle Ashtray ($120). Sahlstrom recently exhibited these and more at Brooklyn's New Gallery for his show, "Kids Toys, Adult Issues." You're going to want to see all of the pieces on his Instagram.