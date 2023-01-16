DungeonCraft on how to defeat the Open Gaming License 2.0

The firestorms continue over the leaked Open Gaming License 2.0 (OGL 2.0) from Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast. Given the extent of the backlash over the leaked draft (first reported by i09), Wizards was forced to release a laughably disingenuous statement (as a Friday news dump, no less) that inflamed the gaming community even further.

In the above video on DungeonCraft, Professor DungeonMaster does a hysterical reading of the rather slimy letter, discusses Pathfinder/Paizo's ORC (Open RPG Creative) license response, and what the gaming community can do to keep the thumbscrews on Wizards (e.g. continue to stay away from D&D Beyond).