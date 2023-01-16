Famous folks share kind words about The B-52s as the band bids adieu to touring—and heads to Las Vegas

Formed in 1976 after drinks in an Athens, Georgia Chinese restaurant, the new wave band behind pop songs like "Rock Lobster" and "Love Shack" have played their final tour date. Yes, the B-52s are done touring after 45 years! They've already said goodbye to fans across the country on their farewell tour, with their last stop on their home state's stage in Atlanta on January 12.

So, Dave Simpson of The Guardian thought to give some famous folks a chance to share their thoughts and stories about the band's influence and legacy. Naturally, everyone from Devo's Gerard Casale ("they were grabbing from 1960s kitsch with the beehive hairdos and the theatricality of it all") to Boy George ("they had the most unique, hypnotic sound") (and many more in between) had plenty of nice things to say. Go see.

Wait, don't despair, there are a few final chances to see The B-52s live. You can bring your jukebox money to their last hurrah, a Las Vegas residency. Tickets are available for dates at the Venetian Theatre in March, August, and September of this year.