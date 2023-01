"Why is the world in love again?

Why are we marching hand in hand?

Why are the ocean levels rising up?

It's a brand new record, for 1990

They Might Be Giants' brand new album Flood"

Happy birthday to this amazing album. I was lucky enough to encounter it in college in 1990 and haven't stopped listening to it since. If you've never heard it, do yourself a favor and go give it a spin. And go see They Might Be Giants this year, they're currently touring!