Is the Trader Joe's Instant Boba Kit good? Watch this review

Trader Joe's recently introduced an Instant Boba Kit, which contains four packets of tapioca boba balls mixed with brown sugar. It comes with four large-diameter straws, and sells for $5.49.

In this video, food blogger Jasmine makes a glass of boba from the kit. She first microwaves a packet to liquify the brown sugar, then pours the mix into a large tumbler of ice, adding some tea and milk. She says the boba pearls are delightfully bouncy and chewy. And while they are smaller than the boba pearls you find in most US cafes, they are about the same size as those in Taiwan.