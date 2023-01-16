Someone covered Metallica on the kalimba, and it's beautiful

Since the advent of Mp3 players, smartphones, and streaming apps, people have drastically changed how they consume music. Gone are the days of people listening to entire albums in one sitting. Whether right or wrong, millions of young people feel that albums require too much time and investment. Look at the data for any streaming platform specializing in music, and you'll swiftly discover that most fans and artists prioritize listening to an assortment of singles these days.

With singles dominating the charts and people's attention, it's not unfair to assume that the playlist has usurped the album for a generation of kids. As a result, a cover song can be a breath of fresh air in today's music landscape. Hearing a familiar hit with a new spin can make the track you're growing tired of a favorite all over again. In the video linked above, you can check out the YouTuber Eva Auner's stunning cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters on the kalimba.