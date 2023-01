For his birthday my son requested a special cake from a specific bakery. Turns out the cake is kind of famous among gamers.

The cake promised at the ending of the video game Portal IS real. Regent Bakery and Café in Redmond, Washington, near Valve's design studio provided the actual cake as featured in the game: a delicious Black Forest cake. I can attest the cake is real—and really delicious!

Photo: Bob Knetzger

Cake: regentbakeryandcafe.com/redmond

Context: half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Cake