Turns out John Williams isn't retiring after all

All good things come to an end, whether we want them to or not. Over the last handful of decades, Steven Spielberg has been renowned as one of the most visionary and impactful directors to grace the medium of film. With a string of box office-breaking movies to his name, it'd be silly to argue that Spielberg doesn't know his way around a film set. However, one component that plays a major factor in Spielberg's legendary ability to generate blockbusters comes from the themes and soundtracks provided by his frequent collaborator, John Williams.

Throughout his career, Williams has built a case for being regarded as the best composer in cinematic history. From the iconic Superman and Star Wars themes to the Indiana Jones series and his recent work on The Fablemans, Williams's legacy in movies looms as large as any of his influences and contemporaries. Sadly, last year Williams claimed that his soundtrack for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would be his final film project. According to Variety, we don't have to play taps for Williams's career in the world of cinema just yet, as the esteemed composer claims he's not retiring after Indiana Jones V.