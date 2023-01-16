We must never forget Keanu Reeves' British accent from Bram Stoker's Dracula

Listen, we all love Keanu Reeves. Outside of being a genuine sweetheart—as far as we know—the guy has attached himself to enough classic films to be considered a cinema legend. Who doesn't love The Matrix movies? Or how about Speed and Point Break? They're all classic films, and with his new genre-defining action franchise in the John Wick films, Reeves has only broadened his appeal to a new generation. However, even though everyone loves Reeves now, there was a period when the media wasn't too favorable to his brand of acting.

In the late 90s to mid-2000s, Keanu Reeves and Matthew McConaughey's names became quick punchlines synonymous with bad acting. And while both men have since proven their detractors wrong with their current career achievements, we have to acknowledge that each man has turned in a lackluster performance or two. That's not a knock, by the way. It's just something that happens to everyone with enough times at bat. To quote Groucho Marx, " Well, all the jokes can't be good. You gotta expect that once in a while."

In the video linked above, you can check out Reeves' hilariously bad British accent from Bram Stoker's Dracula. It's an oldie, but, boy, is it a goodie.