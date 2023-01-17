Bubbles covers David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World."

For seven television seasons, some follow-up movies, and other projects, Canadian musician and actor Mike Smith played "Bubbles" (and co-wrote) in the mockumentary comedy/drama The Trailer Park Boys.

Before the break-out character Bubbles, Smith recorded two albums with the alternative rock band Sandbox.

In this post by Juicy Guitars, Bubbles has red rooster dyed hair and is dressed in a black, red, and silver vertically-stripped jumpsuit with large gold-colored collar and shoulder pads, playing an acoustic guitar covering David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World." The scene then shifts to Bubs percussing on what appear to be three stacked mini-shopping carts in perfect Trailer Park form.

Smith has also recorded with a Trailer Park Boys-inspired musical formation; check out this clip of "Bubbles and the Shitrockers," featuring Alex Lifeson from Rush.

You can see a pre-Bubbles Mike Smith in this interview about the Sandbox from 1996.