GOP sore loser arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at Democrats' homes

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem aren't the only GOP losers spouting lies about election fraud. Meet Solomon Peña, who lost to Democratic state Rep. Miguel Garcia for the New Mexico state House by 26% to 74%. Like Finchem and Lake, Peña insisted the election was rigged against him and petitioned state officials to overturn the results in his favor.

But when the angry man baby, a convicted felon who served 7 years in prison for 19 felonies, didn't get his way, he allegedly hired people to fire guns into the homes of four Albuquerque Democrats. He even participated in the shootings at one of the homes, say police.

A SWAT team arrested the GOP darling and he is facing multiple charges.

From CNN:

Peña will face charges related to four shootings: a December 4 incident at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa; a December 8 shooting at the home of incoming state House Speaker Javier Martinez; a December 11 shooting at the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O'Malley; and a January 3 shooting at the home of state Sen. Linda Lop ez, police said in a news release. In the latest shooting, police found evidence "Peña himself went on this shooting and actually pulled the trigger on at least one of the firearms that was used," Albuquerque police Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said.