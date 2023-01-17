How to make a DIY e-ink picture frame that displays random AI art

Jess Farber made a wonderful e-ink picture frame that displays art generated by DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. It would be fun to have a desktop frame with

"The final build turns on for a minute or two every day, requests a prompt, displays the image on the screen and shuts down," Farber writes.

The key hardware ingredients include a Rapberry Pi and 7-Color E-Paper E-Ink Display Module.

Farber posted build guide so you can make your own! It would be fun to have one on an office desk that displays AI-generated portraits of people who don't exist instead of, y'know, your real family and friends.

(Thanks, Nick Philip!)