Man arrested for pointing finger at cops, then starves to death in jail

Larry Eugene Price Jr of Arkansas walked into the Fort Smith Police Department in August 2020 and threatened police by making a gun shape with his hand. Cops arrested him on the spot, charging him with making terroristic threats. Homeless and developmentally disabled, Price could not pay the $1,000 bai and he remained in jail for over a year. He refused to take psychiatric medication while in prison and was sent to solitary confinement. He stopped eating and drinking, and his weight dropped from 185 pounds to 90 pounds.

According to Reason, "In August 2021, Price died from dehydration and malnutrition. He was found dead in a pool of standing water and urine."

Price's family is suing Sebastian County, and its jail medical provider, Turn Key Health Clinics for fai;sure to provide adequate care. The complaint says Price had paranoid schizophrenia and an IQ below 55. "It was not uncommon for him to suffer from bouts of psychosis and to completely lose touch with reality," says the complaint.

From Reason: