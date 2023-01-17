The United States' Office of the Director of National Intelligence just released its official 2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. According to the 2021 Annual Report, there had been 144 instances of UAP reports recorded over the preceding 17 years. Since that report was released last year? There have been 366 more UAP reports.

In addition to the 144 UAP reports covered during the 17 years of UAP reporting included in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) preliminary assessment, there have been 247 new reports and another 119 that were either since discovered or reported after the preliminary assessment's time period. This totals 510 UAP reports as of 30 August 2022.

Of those 366 new reports, 26 were characterized as Unmanned Aircraft Systems; 163 were determined to be "balloon or balloon-like entities"; and 6 were attributed to "birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags." That still leaves 171 flying objects that remain unidentified.

When reached for comment, leading UAP researcher Tom Delonge of the To The Stars Academy said, "This is the best album we've ever made."

UPDATE: It has come to my attention that Tom Delonge was actually referring to the new Blink-182 album.

UPDATE 2: Delonge also updated his Instagram with a post about the recent passage of the congressional spending bill, which includes an amendment requiring the Defense Department to review all budgetary documents involving UAPs dating back to 1945, which would include any spending related to the infamous Roswell Incident.