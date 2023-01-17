Tasting and rating some of the hottest peppers in the world

Smokin' Ed Currie knows ridiculously hot peppers. He is the founder and president of PuckerButt Pepper Company and the father of the Carolina Reaper, which for a while, held the record as the hottest pepper in the world (at over 1.6 million Scoville Heat Units). Currie himself would go on to surpass that with his own Pepper X (at a reported 3.18 million SHUs).

In this very informative Epicurious video, Ed describes, eats, and rates ten of the hottest peppers on planet. If you're a hot pepper lover, there's a lot of interesting and useful information here.