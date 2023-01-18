Kyle Rittenhouse broods after venues — including tonight's — keep canceling on him

Gun-totin' Kyle Rittenhouse is pouting after another event venue canceled on him. The MAGA darling accused of killing two men with an AR-15 style weapon at a protest (but was found not guilty of murder) thinks it's "unfair" that nobody wants him to speak on their stage.

Hearkening back to the summer of 2021 when event venues kept canceling on the unsavory Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz duet tour, two venues that were supposed to feature Rittenhouse have called off the events at the last minute.

The latest was scheduled for 6pm–8pm tonight — a private reception in the Oak Room at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in connection with the ShotShow convention — but after Rittenhouse tweeted "You guys aren't going to want to miss out on this one!" the resort decided they actually did want to miss it.

"We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property's core event guidelines," a spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes told KTNV.

This follows Friday's about-face, when the Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas decided Rittenhouse didn't "reflect our own values," at least not when it comes to a right-wing "Rally Against Censorship" event.

Of course the whining Proud Boys pal, who has been photographed flashing "white power" hand symbols, is blaming his pariah status on the "woke mob."

From Newsweek: