Netflix has a job opening for a flight attendant that potentially pays up to $385,000

While the typical salary for flight attendants is around $62,280 in the United States, Netflix teases applicants for the company's Netflix Flight Attendant job opening by suggesting they could earn up to $385,000 (including "total compensation") — depending on the applicant's qualifications.

Applicants must have a flexible schedule, be able to work weekends and holidays, and a have a "desire to work within a dream crew," the job listing says.

"As a Netflix Flight Attendant you are expected to embrace our culture, which places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation," says the oddly worded job description.

"As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of Freedom and Responsibility…" it continues, cultishly repeating the phrase Freedom and Responsibility, "…allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation. You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers."

And when it comes to that handsome salary?

"At Netflix, we carefully consider a wide range of compensation factors to determine your personal top of market. We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right. These considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location.

"The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000 – $385,000.

"This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy. Netflix is a unique culture and environment. Learn more here."

Via CBS News