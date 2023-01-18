Turn any wall into your personal movie theater with this pocket-sized projector

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Tired of watching your favorite shows and movies on your laptop or tablet? Upgrade your viewing experience with this pocket projector and turn any wall into your very own theater.

The Prima Pocket Projector may not come with a big comfy recliner like your favorite theater, but with the ability to project a theater-quality image anywhere you from a device that weighs less than 7 ounces, we'll forgive the seating thing. Even better, it's now only $399, which is 50% off its regular price of $799.

This pocket powerhouse is an absolute workhorse, serving up high-definition 1080p resolution video with a cinema-quality projection screen size of up to 200 inches across. Powered by a 200-lumen LED bulb, the Prima can deliver up to four times the brightness of other portable projectors. Watch movies and shows with an ultra-crisp display, all from a device that's about the size of a smartphone.

The projector connects via Bluetooth, WiFi, or plug-in media cables to the device's ports. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can also access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima.

Of course, we aren't an entirely wireless world yet, so the Prima sports a host of ports, including HDMI, USB, micro SD Card, audio, and AV interface. The projector can also be connected to streaming services like Netflix and devices like smartphones or tablets.

Bundled with a remote control and tripod for easy viewing, it also has lasting battery life, delivering up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback. This projector's portability and features earned it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars, with one customer raving, "Worth for $399. Love it. Even on a wall, it provides 4K quality."

Enjoy the big screen anywhere you are and get the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector now for just $399.

Prices subject to change.