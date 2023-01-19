Alec Baldwin to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin and Rust's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of manslaughter in the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has attempted to deflect blame by filing lawsuits against those he feels are at fault and repeatedly speaking publicly about the incident.

While justice needs to be served, this will be a circus. Baldwin has proven unable to help himself and is likely to Elon Musk his jeopardy into an even worse place.

CNN: