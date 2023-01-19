Alec Baldwin to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin and Rust's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of manslaughter in the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has attempted to deflect blame by filing lawsuits against those he feels are at fault and repeatedly speaking publicly about the incident.
While justice needs to be served, this will be a circus. Baldwin has proven unable to help himself and is likely to Elon Musk his jeopardy into an even worse place.
CNN:
Baldwin and Guttierez Reed will be "charged in the alternative" with two counts of manslaughter, meaning a jury will decide not only whether the two are guilty, but also under which legal definition of involuntary manslaughter.
In either case, a conviction is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine, according to the district attorney.
But one definition would involve a firearm enhancement, or added mandatory penalty, because a firearm was involved. In that case, the crime could be punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.
The district attorney said no charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of the film's director, Joel Souza.