Donald Trump confuses photo of woman accusing him of rape with ex-wife, Marla Maples

With all the gum-flapping the Republicans do about their claims of "concern" over Biden's "cognitive state," a befuddled Donald Trump can't even recognize his own ex-wife, Marla Maples.
Or rather, he pointed to another woman's photo — that of former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former one-term president of rape — and insisted it was Maples.
"It's Marla," Trump said when shown the photo in October. "That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife," he confirmed, according to CNN, also, apparently, confusing former wife Maples with his current wife, Melania Trump.
From CNN:
Newly unsealed transcripts from Donald Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case show that the former president mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo.
The transcripts show that during his October 2022 deposition, Trump was shown a black and white photo where he is interacting with several people, including with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.
"I don't know who – it's Marla," Trump said when shown the photo. "That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife," he says when asked to clarify.
Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, then interjected and said "no, that's Carroll," according to the transcript.