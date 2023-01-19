Donald Trump confuses photo of woman accusing him of rape with ex-wife, Marla Maples

With all the gum-flapping the Republicans do about their claims of "concern" over Biden's "cognitive state," a befuddled Donald Trump can't even recognize his own ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Or rather, he pointed to another woman's photo — that of former Elle columnist, E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former one-term president of rape — and insisted it was Maples.

"It's Marla," Trump said when shown the photo in October. "That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife," he confirmed, according to CNN, also, apparently, confusing former wife Maples with his current wife, Melania Trump.

From CNN: