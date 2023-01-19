Gallery owner who hosed homeless woman charged with battery

A gallery owner filmed hosing down a homeless woman was arrested Wednesday. CBS News reports that Collier Gwin, whose Foster Gwin gallery was feet from the scene, was charged with battery.

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions," the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

He's an asshole and the charge is appropriate. He's also a scapegoat for a city that wants to be seen to give a shit.