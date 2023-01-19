In failed stunt, Ron DeSantis suggests no tax on gas stoves — even though most Floridians use electric

In yet another slimy stunt, non-governing Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to own the libs by suggesting no sales tax on gas stoves in Florida.

"We may even say, no tax on gas stoves," DeSantis said in front of a scattered, outdoor crowd. "We'll do that, that's fine with me!" (See video below.)

This comes after Richard Trumka Jr, a commissioner of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, raised concerns linking gas stoves to harmful pollutants.

But bad actor DeSantis has a fatal flaw with his most recent political theater act: most Floridians don't give a shit about gas stoves.

In fact, most gas stoves in the U.S. are owned by Californians. According to Statista, while most Floridians have electric stoves and only 38% of homes in the U.S. have gas stoves, California is only one of a few states where gas stoves are more popular. In fact, a whopping 70% of homes in California use gas stoves, more than in any other state.

DeSantis can cry all he wants about his longing to cook over an open flame, but to most Floridians his latest farce will be a flop.

Desantis says now he may propose no sales tax in FL for gas stove purchases. Apparently, only people who buy electric will pay taxes, because they aren't MAGA approved. pic.twitter.com/8qJNWliuSU — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 19, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Hunter Crenian / shutterstock.com