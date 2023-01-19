Sea otter helps clean up

There are many things that can be said about sea otters – they're cute, resourceful, good at doing tricks when plied with enough fish – but I don't think anyone's ever described them as helpful cleaners. Before today, that is. This video posted to r/aww—three guesses what that subreddit's for—depicts an otter helping employees by fishing a traffic cone out of a pool, then placing it delicately by the poolside. It's a short video, but it warms my heart nonetheless knowing that some responsibility exists in the animal kingdom.