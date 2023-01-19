U.S. Army Band covers Foo Fighters' hits in medley

The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" took the stage to perform a medley of hits by the Foo Fighters. The performance which included "My Hero" and "Times Like These" was arranged by Master Sgt. Dan Roberts and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Whalen, and features Staff Sgt. Bethsaida Patterson ripping it up on "Walk." If you're wondering about their name, they got it in 1922 from General John J. Pershing who ordered: "You will organize and equip The Army Band." According to the band's website, "General Pershing believed that bands played a vital role in troop morale and efficiency and was convinced that America needed a premier band to surpass those of Europe."(via The Awesomer)