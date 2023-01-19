Watch friends/collaborators Stevie Wonder and Jeff Beck perform "Superstition" in 2009

After guitar legend Jeff Beck's death on January 10, Stevie Wonder spoke to the Detroit Free Press about his friend and collaborator who he called: "a great soul." Above, Beck and Wonder perform the latter's "Superstition" at the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 25th anniversary concert in 2009. (Of course, Beck released his own searing rock version of the song, below.) The two first met in 1972 while Wonder was recording Talking Book. From Detroit Free Press:

"I really didn't know too much about him," Wonder said of Beck. "But then I heard him play in New York. We were working on 'Lookin' for Another Pure Love' (in the studio) and I said to him, 'Why don't you play on this?' He thought that would be great. He laid one part down, then another part and another part. It was just amazing." […]

In New York in '72, Wonder was thrilled with Beck's work on "Pure Love." He and [producer Malcolm] Cecil encouraged the guitarist to record a version of a new, unreleased song Wonder had recently written and tracked: "Superstition."

Beck saw it as a gift from Wonder.