Badass gaming setup looks like a giant Nintendo Switch but is so much more

Rusty Blazenhoff
photo: canbedone / Shutterstock.com

What the what?! You have to see this gaming setup by Alexander Girbinger to believe it. It hangs on the wall like an oversized Nintendo Switch with blue-and-red Joy-Cons but, as the video shows, it then opens in three different ways to reveal hidden secrets. See for yourself: