Bigfoot was spotted in the above Google Earth image of a remote area in Colorado's Uncompahgre National Forest. Reddit user 33sushi who posted the freakish find to r/bigfoot suggests that it also could be a bear, a hiker, or even a puddle. Others say it's just an example of pareidolia. But we know The Truth.

It appears that Sasquatch is running from the ghostly face in the nearby trees, as spotted by Redditor Crazykracker55: