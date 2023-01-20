Emmylou Harris to headline 50th Telluride Bluegrass Festival

If you've never seen Emmylou Harris live, now's your chance, if you can score some tickets. The Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, just announced its lineup, and it includes the fabulous Emmylou Harris as one of its headliners. The festival, held in Telluride, Colorado, runs June 15-18, 2023, and you can visit its website for more info. The website says the festival is already sold out, but you can try your luck at Festivarian.com, which runs a ticket request/exchange/swap.

In the meantime, you can listen to Harris, with Mark Knopfler, singing a live version of, "If This Is Goodbye," a song written by Knopfler as a tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. According to Knopfler's YouTube: