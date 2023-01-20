In artists' miniature scenes, snails enjoy the night of their lives

The miniature scenes crafted by artists Aleia Murawski and Sam Copeland may be fake, but their inhabitants – tiny snails – are very much real. Murawski and Copeland originally rose to fame with more domestic settings for their slimy friends, but the scope of their art has expanded significantly, giving the snails new, neon-lit stomping grounds – or is it more crawling grounds? The snails have gone from simply relaxing at home to checking into seedy motels, renting limos and bowling, and thanks to the combination of using real live models and the sheer skill in crafting the miniatures, each photo is just convincing enough to make you do a double take. I never thought I could be jealous of a snail, but just look at them- they're having such a great time!

Snails Paint the Town in Miniature Scenes Crafted by Aleia Murawski and Sam Copeland [thisiscolossal.com]