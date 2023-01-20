Rami Malek is going to play Buster Keaton

If you're a serious cinephile, there isn't an era of filmmaking that doesn't pique your interest. You may have eras that rank higher than others, but throughout its history as a medium, the film industry has never truly been bereft of creativity. Even though the modern perspective is that we're in some sort of artistic drought when it comes to movies, the evidence proves otherwise. With auteurs like The Daniels, Robert Eggers, The Safdie brothers, Denis Villeneuve, and Christopher Nolan still churning out mind-bending films regularly, it's an objectively flawed position to claim that Hollywood is aching for talented directors.

One period that is also overlooked with a surprising amount of regularity is the silent era. A host of film fans know they probably should brush up on the history of silent film, but the inherent restrictions of the medium snuff out their interests almost immediately. Hopefully, Rami Malek's new series, where he'll star as silent film legend Buster Keaton, will inspire a new generation of movie buffs to familiarize themselves with the period.