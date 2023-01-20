Rapper threatened at gunpoint for parking his car files a $10M complaint against the LA Sheriffs' department

Rapper Feezy Lebron was sitting in his parked car when LA Sheriffs noticed he was missing a license plate. The resultant video serves as a reminder of how awful the LA Sheriffs' department is. Body cam footage seems like more profiling and racism from a law enforcement agency known for it.

The Sheriff's deputy certainly had better options than threatening or shooting a man for sitting in his car and trying not to move. I am glad no one was hurt, which seems to only be due to the victim complying with the LE agents assaulting him. I hope Mr. Lebron is given a large enough award to force the County into reforming the LASD.

"Do you have anger issues or what?" asked the Sheriff with apparent anger issues.