Ruben Gallego calls out Kari Lake over rumored Senate run

Rumors are circulating that Kari Lake might be eyeing a Senate seat in the near future. Upon hearing this news, Ruben Gallego, Member of Congress from Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, took to his twitter to throw some clever shade. He tweeted: "Arizona has a very strict resign to run law. It's not possible for her to be Arizona's shadow governor and a Senate candidate at the same time."

Ryan King, writing for the Washington Examiner, further explains:

Lake, who lost a tight race against Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ), has refused to admit defeat and fired off a number of court challenges aimed at overturning the election results. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who is speculated to be eyeing a 2024 Senate run himself, argued she cannot shadow-govern the state and mount a Senate campaign simultaneously due to the state's election laws.

I don't know about you, but Senator Gallego sounds infinitely better than Senator Lake!