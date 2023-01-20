Twelve-year-old goes fishing, reels in great white shark (video)

Campbell Keenan, 12, of Boston, was visiting Fort Lauderdale, Florida when his family went out on a charter fishing boat. Keenan had fished before—his best catch was a 25-inch striper. On this trip though, he almost needed… a bigger boat.

"Well, it was a pretty slow day, we were just catching some fish, and then all of sudden, when they starting reeling it in, it took out drag, and I was like, 'Is this thing going to pull me in?' because I was just scared," he told WSVN.

Turns out, he had hooked an 11-foot-long great white shark. After fighting for 45 minutes to reel in the shark, the boat's crew removed the line and tagged the shark for researchers to track.