Weird Al Yankovic released "Your Horoscope for Today" way back in 1999, so why is it just now getting a music video? Well, Augenblick Studios in Brooklyn worked on the song's illustrations for Weird Al's new graphic novel The Illustrated Al and, in Al's words, "decided they wanted to keep going & turn it into a music video!" So, without any further ado, enjoy the animation they made:
Weird Al's 1999 'Your Horoscope for Today' gets its first music video and it's a beautiful animation
