Download 3D printable typewriter parts on this site. There are parts available for 8 various old-school typewriters. These include Hermes, Oliver, Legacy Olivetti, Legacy Remington, Legacy Royal, Seidel and Naumann, Legacy and Smith-Corona, and Legacy Rheinmetall. To be clear, the website doesn't include every part you need to make a 3d printed replica of a specific typewriter, but includes some important parts you can print out to replace broken ones.
3D print old-school typewriter parts
