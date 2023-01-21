The #DavosStandard safe air should be for all of us

#DavosStandard is trending on Twitter right now. What's this all about? Well, it refers to the high safety standards regarding COVID-19 that are currently being implemented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. What is the WEF doing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep its attendees safe? Safety measures include free PCR testing upon arrival, free rapid tests throughout the length of the conference, HEPA air purifiers and good ventilation throughout the meeting spaces, and free masks. A PDF outlining the Health and Safety Measures being implemented at the WEF explains:

The World Economic Forum attaches the highest priority to protecting the safety and well-being of participants, staff and the local community. To create a safe environment at the Annual Meeting 2023, the Forum is working with the world's leading health experts and virologists, as well as Switzerland's public authorities, to respond to the evolving global health situation. The Forum continues to monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and consult with health experts and authorities, and will adapt, if needed, the measures accordingly. The Forum strongly recommends that participants are vaccinated with the latest available vaccines and take a COVID-19 test before travelling to Davos. Participants are required to get tested in one of the Forum testing centres after arriving in Davos and picking up their badge. Conducting a test will keep the badge active and grant the access to the Annual Meeting's venues. Failing to conduct an onsite test or a positive test result will lead to the badge being deactivated. Masks and disinfectants will be available throughout the Annual Meeting 2023 at all meeting venues. Additionally, COVID-19 self-tests will be at participants' disposal at the Forum testing centres and Registration Centre.

Folks who have long been advocating for similar safety measures for public spaces, schools, workplaces, and more are taking to Twitter to praise the measures in effect at the WEF, and to spread the news that we should all have access to safe places to work, gather, learn, and more. For example, Isabella Eckerle, Professor of Virology at the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases, tweeted, "I like that #DavosStandard is trending in regards to #SARSCoV2 #COVID19. Seems they have just asked the right people for advice! Same standards should apply in all occupied indoor places (schools, offices, public places)." And Pandemic-Aid Networks tweeted, "We have been advocating for all the measures present in #Davos for a long time: – PCR testing on arrival – Free rapid tests – HEPA air purifiers – Ventilation – Masks These safety measures should be available to all, and so we support the call for the #DavosStandard for all."

We should all be asking the same question — shouldn't we all be as protected from COVID-19 as the attendees at the World Economic Forum are?